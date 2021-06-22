Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Eldas MP Aden Keynan has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his followers to prepare for a rude shock come 2022.

This is after they claimed that Jubilee Party was dead following a series of losses in the recent by-elections to Ruto’s UDA and its affiliate parties as well as agreeing to form a coalition with Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Keynan said that those insisting that the Jubilee Party is dead will be surprised with what is to come.

Besides, those assuming that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not have a say in the next general election will also be surprised.

Keynan singled out the ODM and Wiper parties which have been working closely with Jubilee in ensuring service delivery to Kenyans.

“Raila Odinga is not the head of government and is the head of a very strong party; Kalonzo is not in parliament but is the head of a very important party.”

“To that end, those assuming that because the president’s term is coming to an end Jubilee will end will be sorry,” he said.

According to Keynan, Jubilee chose to work with like-minded outfits like ODM and Wiper to make sure it does not go into oblivion.

“We as Jubilee are desirous of escalating the same cooperation we have had under the handshake in parliament and outside with ODM into a coalition.”

“The same cooperation we have had with Wiper and other like-minded parties. We are willing as jubilee and ready,” he said.

This comes amid calls by Ruto, terming Jubilee, Wiper and ODM tribal-based parties. He vowed to vie for the presidency on his UDA ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST