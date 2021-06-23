Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – The planned merger between ODM and Jubilee is causing ripples in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, which has sought to discredit the looming alliance.

Speaking last week, Ruto termed the Jubilee-ODM alliance as tribal, which will not negatively impact his quest to occupy the house on the hill next year.

He laughed off the merger, saying that Jubilee plotted his removal to create space for ODM.

But according to ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Ruto is just bitter after being left out of the coalition talks.

“Ruto formed an alliance with Uhuru in 2013 to the exclusion of others, we humbled ourselves.”

“It was not tribal then. How does the same Uhuru working with Raila become tribal?”

“Ruto behaves as if Kenyans owe him some birthright that if he does not become the President of this country… he scandalises, abuses, trashes anything that is not going his way,” said John Mbadi.

