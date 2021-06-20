Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region have vowed to support former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, for the presidency if he declares his bid.

Raila, 76, is yet to declare his 2022 presidential bid but according to the leaders, they will endorse his bid if he declares interest in the house on the hill.

Speaking on Saturday during the Mt Kenya business forum, the leaders lauded the 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga, saying it is the best thing that happened to the country.

In the meeting attended by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Polycarp Igathe, and Peter Kenneth, the leaders assured Raila of their support come 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

The leaders pledged to unite the region in support of Raila, noting that when Kikuyus and Luos come together, there is peace in the country.

Similar meetings are expected to be held in Ruiru, Murang’a, Nyandarua, and Kirinyaga, where the former prime minister is expected to attend.

Kamanda noted that Raila had not toured the central region insisting that people were anxiously waiting for his visit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST