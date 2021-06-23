Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly under a lot of stress after the Mt. Kenya business community endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Led by former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe, the businessmen and women threw their weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying business will flourish under him.

Speaking in Kiambu County during a meeting with businessmen and women from Mt. Kenya, Igathe, who was the convener of the meeting, said the time had come for Kenyans to embrace a business-oriented leadership.

He noted that the past has not been helpful to the country’s businessmen and women but with Raila at the helm of the country, things will change for the better.

According to Igathe, if Kenyans choose to elect leaders who mean business and not just politics from morning to evening, Kenya will prosper, and the economy blossom.

“Next year going forward, we must mean business.”

“For a long time, we have been talking about politics and not business, it is time we changed for the better of our economy,” Polycarp Igathe said.

“I invited Raila Odinga to this event because I have known him not only as a politician, but also a businessman, and I believe if he works closely with the business community, he can mean business,” he added.

