Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has no friend at all. This is after he vowed to sabotage Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of becoming the president of Kenya.

Venting on social media, Miguna said that he will vie for the presidency in the coming elections to stop Deputy President William Ruto from becoming the next president.

According to the vocal lawyer, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead politically making him not viable for the contest.

Miguna said he will vie for the seat even if he is in exile in Canada.

“Raila Odinga is politically dead. The KANU Cerelac Babies are swimming in mud. I’ve to vie for the President of the Republic, even from exile, to stop William Ruto. Viva!” he said.

Miguna Miguna’s abrupt U-turn comes as a surprise to many, especially Ruto, since his recent social media posts have been leaning towards supporting the DP.

For instance, during the by-elections in Juja, Bonchari and Ruriii Ward, he congratulated the hustler nation candidates for winning the mini polls.

“Let me congratulate Moses Kuria, William Samoei Ruto, PEP and UDA for winning in Juja and Nyandarua,” he wrote on his Facebook.

This is not the first time Miguna Miguna is trying his luck in politics while in exile.

In 2020, he tried to vie for Nairobi governorship while in Canada through the Third Way Alliance before President Uhuru Kenyatta nipped his plans in the bud by installing Anne Kananu as Governor without any election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST