Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Former Agriculture CS and The Service Party leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has left Deputy President William Ruto’s camp confused after he endorsed the coronation of the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt. Kenya spokesman after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri supported the coronation of Justin Muturi as the spokesman for the Mt. Kenya region.

According to him, no one should be intimidated or forced to support or reject certain leaders, especially in Mt. Kenya.

“They have the liberty to seek blessings through cultural, religious or other institutions of choice.”

“There is no single approach to uniting our people.”

“We cannot, therefore, condemn those that are using different approaches,” he said.

“Our priority as a region should not be about who is best suited to speak on behalf of the community, but how to ensure that our people have money in their pockets,” he added.

Kiunjuri told the leaders criticizing Muturi for his coronation to shut up and focus on serving Wanjiku.

“Even though we may differ politically, our people and their interests are supreme.”

“We must not let any artificial divisions to sidetrack us,” he said.

After Muturi’s coronation, leaders criticized the move, saying Ruto is the defacto kingpin of Mt. Kenya and no one else.

