Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto will be given a direct nomination to be its presidential candidate.

In a statement, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina stated that the party has not reserved the presidential ticket for Ruto.

This announcement comes after the deputy president hinted while in a rally in West Pokot last Saturday that he was planning on using the party to contest for the 2022 presidency.

Maina stated that should other aspirants emerge, the DP would have to go through nominations.

She further noted that it was okay for the DP to associate himself with UDA or any other party of his choice because the Jubilee Party associates itself with the ODM party.

“What is the difference when the DP associates himself with UDA?” she posed.

The declaration by the deputy president is likely to stir up debate on political party membership regulations as the law forbids members belonging to more than one political party.

The emergence of UDA as deputy president William Ruto’s alternative political card stems from the more than three years of strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

