Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have suffered yet another blow in court after the Judiciary moved to form a 7-judge bench to hear the appeal against the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This comes barely a day after Uhuru went ham on judges during Madaraka Day celebrations, accusing the judiciary of frustrating his government first by nullifying his election in 2017 and stopping Raila’s BBI.

In their ruling, the three-judge bench rejected a request by Uhuru and Raila to suspend the initial ruling that stopped the BBI reggae.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was allowed to continue discharging its functions except for the referendum.

The judges also announced that the BBI appeal would be heard for four days from June 29, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

“IEBC shall continue to discharge its statutory and administrative functions save for dealing with any of the contentious issues arising from the High court judgment relating to the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill,” Judge Daniel Musinga said.

This means that the referendum, which the BBI proponents had scheduled for June, stands suspended until the appeal is heard and determined.

Justice Musinga, who was elected Court of Appeal President to take over from Justice William Ouko, will appoint the seven judges tasked with the matter.

