Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has called on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga to unite ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Ngilu said a Raila-Kalonzo coalition is the only way to prevent William Ruto from clinching the presidency.

“If Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga fail to unite ahead of 2022, then William Ruto’s chances of success will be high.”

“How will the Kamba community benefit if they choose to vote for Kalonzo and lose the presidency?”

“We must accept and work with Raila so that we beat Ruto in the 2022 presidential election,” she argued.

Ngilu called on Kalonzo, Alfred Mutua, and Kivutha Kibwana to agree on one candidate because if any of them contests independently, he will be defeated by Ruto.

“Mutua, Kibwana and Kalonzo should agree to come to the negotiating table with Raila and field one candidate,” she said.

Raila Odinga, who was present at the burial heeded to Ngilu’s calls.

“Kalonzo and I will not go separate ways. We will work together so that we rescue Kenya from thieves’ capture,” he said.

