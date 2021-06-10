Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice revealing their plan to repair the Gachie Road.

In a statement, the party called upon well-wishers to donate stones, murram, sand, shovels, and graders for the exercise.

The donations can be in kind, where individuals can choose to pay the volunteers for the service for a particular number of days.

“My friends and I are forming FRIENDS OF GACHIE ROAD. Today we will be hiring 500 young men and women who will repair this pathetic road manually for five days,” read the poster.

UDA Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi, posted on his social media “we will fix this Gachie Road manually.”

He called upon interested individuals, that is manual workers, volunteers, and donors to apply by sending an email to gachieroads@uda.ke.

Gachie Road is located in Kiambaa Constituency. The process is expected to be completed within five days.

This comes a few weeks ahead of the Kiambaa by-election.

The Kiambaa seat fell vacant after the demise of the late Paul Koinange, who was the MP.

UDA announced John Njuguna Wanjiku as its candidate for the by-election. He will face off with Jubilee’s Kariri Nyama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST