Sunday, June 20, 2021 – It is now official Deputy President William Ruto is expected to dump Jubilee Party any time.

This is after he announced that he will be running for the 2022 presidency on his UDA Party.

Speaking in West Pokot yesterday, Ruto claimed that the Jubilee party was being killed to favor ethnic-based parties.

This follows the looming coalition between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of 2022.

According to Ruto, ‘the hustler nation,’ is too large to be divided into ethnic groups, and will instead seek mandate through uniting Kenyans along economic ideals.

“Hawa watu wamevunja Jubilee, chama ya kitaifa, sasa wanatwambia twende kila mtu aanzishe chama ya kabila yake, tunawaambia hustler nation haiwezi kutoshea kwa kabila moja,” DP Ruto said.

“Wamekwama na chama yote, sasa wanataka kuunganisha ODM na Jubilee, sasa historia ya Kenya jamani sijui itakuwaje,….wanafikiria hustler tutakosa chama ya kutupeleka mmbele, tuko macho, tuko na chama ya mahusstler , inaitwa UDA,” Ruto said.

The DP further criticized Uhuru and Raila, saying their partnership was formed to keep the hustler nation which he commands out of the 2022 race, but exuded confidence that their nefarious plot against him will be scattered and crumble like the Tower of Babel.

