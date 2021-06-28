Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto attended a church service in Machakos County yesterday, accompanied by several area leaders.

After church service was over, Ruto went to the streets where he addressed a mammoth crowd.

During his address, Ruto gave a stern warning to all his rivals, especially President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, whom he said were basing their politics on tribal formation.

This follows the planned formation of a super coalition between ODM and Jubilee, which the DP dismissed as tribal.

“Watajua hawajui this time round, sisi tunajipanga na uchumi wao wanajipanga kwa misingi ya kikabila,” he said.

Ruto has been traversing the country selling his ambitions to Kenyans ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 General Elections.

On the other hand, the one Kenya alliance, comprising Musalia Mudavadi, Kolonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula, has also formed a vehicle that will reportedly ferry one of them to State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST