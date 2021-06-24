Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has flaunted the new church that he is building.

Kanyari was dealt a severe blow by the Nairobi County Government a few months ago after his church in Njiiru, along Kangundo Road, was demolished.

The church was built on a grabbed land that belongs to the Dandora Sewage Treatment plant, prompting the country Government to demolish it.

After the church was demolished, the controversial preacher begged for financial support from Kenyans through social media.

Many people laughed at Kanyari but it seems some supported him financially.

The infamous preacher posted photos showing the ongoing construction of a megachurch that he will launch soon.

The church is being built in Chokaa along Kangundo road.

“My People Enjoy The Sound Of Silence. Sometimes, the most productive thing that you can do is to step outside and do nothing… relax and enjoy nature in silence,” he wrote.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.