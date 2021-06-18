Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – A daughter of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua, has been killed by rogue matatus in Nairobi.

Nelly Waithera, 25, died after being sandwiched by two matatus along Murang’a Lane, Nairobi on Thursday.

Witnesses said one matatu which was reversing crushed her against another stationary one, badly injuring her head.

The driver was reversing along Murang’a Lane and at the junction of Tom Mboya Street, he sandwiched the pedestrian against another matatu.

Waithera sustained serious head injuries and was rushed, by ambulance, to Kenyatta National Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

The body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem.

Both vehicles were detained at Central Police Station, awaiting inspection. The drivers of the vehicles were questioned and released.

Kenyans have mourned the death of the young soul but blamed her father, who entertains matatu impunity in the city by allowing bribes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST