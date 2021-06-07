Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has continued poking holes at Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022, saying the man is selfish and full of himself.

In a comment on Twitter on Monday, Alai, who is eyeing the Nyando Parliamentary seat in 2022, said Ruto, who is pretending to be the leader of the Hustler nation, is a wolf in sheep‘s skin.

Alai said in case Ruto wins the presidency in 2022, he will demand to be called ‘The Mightiest’ just like Prophet David Owuor.

“You make Ruto the President, he will demand to be called The Mightiest like Prophet Owuor. LOL…” Alai, who is also an ODM apologist stated.

Ruto, 54, is the only politician who has shown interest in vying for the presidency in 2022 since other politicians like Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka are yet to announce their presidential ambitions.

Raila is on record saying he will declare his bid immediately after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST