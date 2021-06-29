Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – A lady has sensationally claimed that controversial gospel singer, Alex Apoko alias Ringtone, impregnated her and then dumped her.

The aggrieved lady identified as Akuju Mbosso on Instagram claims that the skirt-chasing gospel singer promised to give her a job and when they met at a city hotel, he slept with her without protection.

When the singer realized that she was pregnant, he cut communication and disappeared.

She has been trying to call him but he doesn’t pick her calls.

“Hey guys…nlikua natafuta job then I met ringtone apoko. He promised kunipea job.

Tukakutana kwa hoteli na bahati mbaya tukalala pamoja..I missed my periods so ikabidi niende pregnancy test na nikapata niko na mimba..hashiki simu zangu tangu ajue niko na ball yake pliz help me,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that Ringtone is being accused of being a deadbeat dad.

The singer reportedly has a string of baby mamas, mostly young ladies in their early twenties.

He exploits young ladies after promising them fake jobs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.