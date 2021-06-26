Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Stylish city preacher, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has a beautiful sister called Shiphrah Murathe.

Shiphrah, a mother of one, is a popular figure on Instagram where she frequently shares cute photos and romantic posts celebrating her husband.

She got married in 2018 in a colorful wedding ceremony and for the three years that she has been married, she has been enjoying her marriage if the photos that she splashes online are anything to go by.

Rev. Natasha’s sister and her husband Philip continue to prove that marriage works at a time that we are witnessing a rise in divorce and domestic disputes.

Shiphrah has once again left her followers gushing after she shared lovely photos spending quality time with her husband and daughter.

Dressed in sparkling white attires, she posted cute photos having a light moment while engaging in some pillow fights with her husband and daughter.

‘Pillow fight” she captioned one of the photos accompanied by smile emojis.

She also shared another photo holding hands with her husband while praying and noted that a family that prays together stays together.

Looking at the comments, Netizens couldn’t help but admire how Reverend Natasha’s sister is enjoying marriage with her husband.

It seems that she got married to the perfect man.

Check out these adorable photos that she posted.

