Thursday, June 10, 2021 – The bad blood between the Executive and Judiciary is far from over after High Court overturned another one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Orders

In the ruling today, the High Court declared Executive Order Number 1 of 2020, issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta, as unconstitutional and proceeded to nullify it.

The president sought to place the Judiciary, Tribunals Commissions, and Independent Offices under the Executive in the order.

According to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi, this could be additional grounds for the impeachment of the president.

The development comes at a time where there has been a push and pull between the Judiciary and Uhuru after he refused to appoint six of the 40 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Former Chief Justices David Maraga and Willy Mutunga have recently called for the impeachment of President Kenyatta, citing blatant disregard of the law.

