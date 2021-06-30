Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly evicted bodyguards associated with his Deputy, William Ruto, from State House, exposing the bitter relationship inside the Executive.

In a memo issued by State House comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, Ruto‘s bodyguards were ordered to move out of the statehouse.

The move means Uhuru’s guards will be now reporting to the statehouse while Ruto’s to his official residence, Karen.

The two security forces have been working together since Uhuru and Ruto got into office in 2013 and could be interchanged between the two.

Impeccable state house source who requested anonymity said the move was arrived at to suppress the spread of COVID-19 disease as Ruto’s security guards have been recently exposed to the virus in many of the DP’s campaigns and rallies countrywide.

The President is bitter with how Ruto has been holding rallies across the country, knowing very well that the COVID-19 pandemic ‘loves’ such gatherings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST