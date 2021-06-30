Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – City preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha has been trending since yesterday after a lady purporting to be a former deacon in her church claimed that they were forced to sleep with visiting Nigerian preachers.

The lady further claimed that Natasha runs a cult that is disguised as a church and divulged shocking details of how she allegedly went through rituals before she was made a deacon.

Natasha has vehemently denied the allegations through a statement released by the Head of Communication in her church.

This is how the statement reads.

*IMPORTANT STATEMENT*

As a ministry that is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing.

We began our Miracle Monday Services in October 2017 and the same has been publicly broadcasted on our official handles. In the greatest words, the story and expose going round is totally false, unfounded, and out there to disparage our mandate.

It’s worth noting that the said Martha Mwihaki Hinga is a Pseudo account that has now deactivated; she and/or her cohort has never been part of us.

We wish to categorically state that we are a ministry committed to maintaining Biblical standards both in Theology and Practice. We are above board and deal with all attendees, members, public with utmost respect and integrity.

Our church Empowerment Christian Church ECC remains a beacon of hope, an oasis of God’s love, and a sanctuary of worship, prayer and the Bible.

To all the friends of ECC, Sons and daughters across the nations, partners, Natasha Hands of Compassion Team members continue keeping us, the Oracle in prayers as we continue shining the banner of God’s love to all.

2 Timothy 3:12 “And all who live a godly life in Jesus Christ shall suffer persecution”

Head of Communication for Rev Natasha Ministries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.