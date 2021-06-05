Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Law scholar and political analyst, Makau Mutua, has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to end his political marriage with President Uhuru Kenyatta as soon as possible for his own good before he goes down with him.

Venting on Twitter on Friday, Mutua argued a political divorce was necessary between Uhuru and Raila so the president can resume working with his Deputy, William Ruto, saying the two deserve each other.

“ODM’s Raila Odinga should return Mr. Kenyatta to DP Williams Ruto.”

“A divorce is necessary between Mr. Odinga and Mr. Kenyatta to allow a political remarriage of Mr. Ruto and Mr. Kenyatta.”

“The duo belongs together. This is the only calculus that will clarify the 2022 contest. Let’s go!” Mutua said.

Mutua, who openly supports Raila, argued enough was enough and it was time the duo parted ways due to what he termed as Uhuru’s illegal and unconstitutional conduct.

“ODM’s Raila Odinga must exit the handshake with Mr. Kenyatta if he wants to salvage his 2022 dreams.

“He cannot continue to abide by Mr. Kenyatta’s illegal and unconstitutional conduct. Enough is Enough!” he said.

Uhuru has been on the receiving end after he appointed 34 new judges and rejected six nominees despite a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

