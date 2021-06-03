Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional
Industry: IT,
Location: Nairobi,
Gross Salary: Ksh 150,000,
Our client is a Microsoft Certified Implementation Partner focused on organizational operational excellence using management consulting around ERP implementations. The company is primarily focused on Distribution and Supply Chain based businesses. They seek to hire an experienced techno functional Senior Retail Consultant to Support all theirs Retail business customers
Responsibilities
- Deliver unique technology solutions and Support our all LS Retail business customers.
- Implements and develops customer deliverables meet or exceed customer requirements
- Develop and test all technical solutions per functional specifications and conduct user training as needed
- Participate in team problem solving efforts and offer ideas to solve client issues
- Conduct requirements analysis, data analysis and create reports
- Assist in the customization and configuration of the solution
- Maintain responsibility for completion and accuracy of work products
- Actively expand consulting skills and professional development through training courses, mentoring, and daily interaction with clients
- Observe and foster best practices in business process design and implementation
- Possesses an advanced level of functional/technical expertise within their respective target area of focus
- Maintain engagement utilization requirement
- Responsible for adhering to the policies, procedures and standards designed to protect customer and corporate information
- work with senior team members to ensure project goals and timelines are met.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 10th June 2021
