Title: Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional

Industry: IT,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Ksh 150,000,

Our client is a Microsoft Certified Implementation Partner focused on organizational operational excellence using management consulting around ERP implementations. The company is primarily focused on Distribution and Supply Chain based businesses. They seek to hire an experienced techno functional Senior Retail Consultant to Support all theirs Retail business customers

Responsibilities

Deliver unique technology solutions and Support our all LS Retail business customers.

Implements and develops customer deliverables meet or exceed customer requirements

Develop and test all technical solutions per functional specifications and conduct user training as needed

Participate in team problem solving efforts and offer ideas to solve client issues

Conduct requirements analysis, data analysis and create reports

Assist in the customization and configuration of the solution

Maintain responsibility for completion and accuracy of work products

Actively expand consulting skills and professional development through training courses, mentoring, and daily interaction with clients

Observe and foster best practices in business process design and implementation

Possesses an advanced level of functional/technical expertise within their respective target area of focus

Maintain engagement utilization requirement

Responsible for adhering to the policies, procedures and standards designed to protect customer and corporate information

work with senior team members to ensure project goals and timelines are met.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Retail Consultant –Techno Functional) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 10th June 2021