Title: Research Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Research Associate will provide hands-on support for all the Institute’s research activities. They will be responsible for planning and participating in data collection and collation for the organization’s research projects. Furthermore, they will also support the preparation of study protocols, research and ethical review materials, research materials and collateral, and recruiting and following up with research participants. The Research Associate will work closely with other teams in the planning and execution of research projects, assist in a variety of non-administrative tasks which may include, but are not limited to, preparing resources, equipment and materials for research under the overall supervision of the Research Manager.

Key Responsibilities

Research Planning and Implementation

Understand the workings of data collection which include but are not limited to conducting qualitative or quantitative data collection, which may involve focus group assessments

Prepare interview sessions with respondents; this includes mapping out their locations and making phone calls

Schedule, organizes and report on status of research activities

Monitor the progress of each research project and report to the Research Manager

Support in the development of research materials such as questionnaires

Respond to emails/communication relating to research projects

Attend regular research project meetings

Meet with Research Manager on a regular basis to maintain ongoing communication regarding the quality of the assistant’s performance

Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in any Social Sciences field (i.e., Economics, Psychology, Sociology etc.)

Desired experience participating, in some capacity, in the design, analyses, and distribution of research projects

Good written and oral communication skills

Ability to set and manage priorities and multiple tasks

Attention to detail

Strong organization and interpersonal skills

Fluent in English and Kiswahili

Ability to deliver high quality work, quickly in a dynamic organization under time pressure.

How to Apply

Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Only Kenyan citizens (or individuals with a legal permit to work in Kenya) will be considered for this role.

If you have any questions on this role please email nyareso@shamiri.institute (cc: careers@shamiri.institute).

To apply, please email your CV and a thoughtful cover letter, addressed to Hilda Nyareso Nyatete, to careers@shamiri.institute (cc: nyareso@shamiri.institute)