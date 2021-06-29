Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Research Associate
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The Research Associate will provide hands-on support for all the Institute’s research activities. They will be responsible for planning and participating in data collection and collation for the organization’s research projects. Furthermore, they will also support the preparation of study protocols, research and ethical review materials, research materials and collateral, and recruiting and following up with research participants. The Research Associate will work closely with other teams in the planning and execution of research projects, assist in a variety of non-administrative tasks which may include, but are not limited to, preparing resources, equipment and materials for research under the overall supervision of the Research Manager.
Key Responsibilities
Research Planning and Implementation
- Understand the workings of data collection which include but are not limited to conducting qualitative or quantitative data collection, which may involve focus group assessments
- Prepare interview sessions with respondents; this includes mapping out their locations and making phone calls
- Schedule, organizes and report on status of research activities
- Monitor the progress of each research project and report to the Research Manager
- Support in the development of research materials such as questionnaires
- Respond to emails/communication relating to research projects
- Attend regular research project meetings
- Meet with Research Manager on a regular basis to maintain ongoing communication regarding the quality of the assistant’s performance
- Perform other related duties as required.
Qualifications and Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in any Social Sciences field (i.e., Economics, Psychology, Sociology etc.)
- Desired experience participating, in some capacity, in the design, analyses, and distribution of research projects
- Good written and oral communication skills
- Ability to set and manage priorities and multiple tasks
- Attention to detail
- Strong organization and interpersonal skills
- Fluent in English and Kiswahili
- Ability to deliver high quality work, quickly in a dynamic organization under time pressure.
How to Apply
- Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience.
- Only Kenyan citizens (or individuals with a legal permit to work in Kenya) will be considered for this role.
- If you have any questions on this role please email nyareso@shamiri.institute (cc: careers@shamiri.institute).
- To apply, please email your CV and a thoughtful cover letter, addressed to Hilda Nyareso Nyatete, to careers@shamiri.institute (cc: nyareso@shamiri.institute)
