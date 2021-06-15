Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In partnership with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), Sanergy is conducting a research study to estimate the current sanitation situation within Mukuru Kwa Njenga. The study is specifically focused on estimating the number and location of pit latrines across the community. We are hiring a short-term Research Specialist to manage and coordinate the study from start to finish, in collaboration with NMS. The consultancy will be 3 months long.

Responsibilities

Lead and manage all elements of study, including research protocol design, development of survey tools, project management, oversight of analytical processes, coordination with internal and external experts, and drafting of a high-quality technical report at the close of the project.

Qualifications

Degree in public policy, economics, public administration, or business

4+ years of relevant work experience, including managing research projects

Demonstrated experience developing research protocols and survey tools.

Strong quantitative skills, with experience in statistical analysis and econometrics.

Outstanding communication and project management skills.

Job Location

Nairobi

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

