Department of Haematology and Oncology – (210000TH)

Research Assistant – Nurse

Department; Department of Haemotology and Oncology

Entity; Medical College

Location; Kenya

Introduction

Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU, http://www.aku.edu) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents. An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in multiple health science and social science disciplines, carries out research pertinent primarily to low- and middle-income countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards. It has almost 2,500 students and 14,000 staff.

The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As a leading international institution, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access. The Medical College has 4-year Master of Medicine degrees in anaesthesia, family medicine, medicine, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, pathology, radiology, and surgery.

Currently the University offers fellowship programmes in the following specialties: Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Neonatology and Paediatric Neurology.

Job Summary

The position is required to provide competent and compassionate care for oncology patients, including ensuring safe and competent management of chemotherapy administration and other supportive therapies for cancer patients. In addition the Research Assistant – Nurse will be a Member of a multi-disciplinary research team of the CRU, and will be responsible for clinical and research support for all research trials, including study and patient management.

Responsibilities

Plan, organize, and engage in the day to day clinical and related research study activities under the direction of, and in consultation with the lead doctors and managers

Review research protocols, plan daily tasks and study flow in conjunction with the other study team members (pharmacy, lab, regulatory, etc.)

Assist in directing the daily flow of patients and study related tasks

Facilitate and provide care of research patients within the CRU’s scope of its central support services

Perform routine technical procedures such as patients’ vital signs, I/V cannulation, ECG, drug administration, etc. as per policies and procedures of AKUH,N and approved research protocols

Provide laboratory support services including phlebotomy and collection/handling of required specimens (e.g., stool, urine, nasal swabs) using standard techniques

Process specimens (centrifuging, processing, shipping, preparation procedures, etc.)

Practice ICH-GCP, good documentation practices, as well as ensure compliance of ICH-GCP

Ensure compliance of established safety standards and maintain safe environment for patients, families, and clinical staff in accordance with regulatory and institutional health standards

Oversee the management, stocking and maintenance of clinical space, including management of clinical supply inventories, ordering and appropriate stocking of clinical areas (e.g., ensure servicing and maintenance of medical/clinical equipment and maintain service logs)

Document and maintain accurate records (such as, patients’ assessment, subject specific specimens collected, document/specimen custody, document/specimen storage records, supply inventories, temperature logs, calibration records, etc.) as part of source documentation, regulatory, and research and institutional requirements

Ensure appropriate handling, disposal of biological and hazardous specimens/materials

Inform the medical and clinical leads of any adverse event, incidence and occurrence related to patient, visitor, or staff during their time at the CRU, including a written report of the incident/event and the action(s)

Disburse investigational drug and provide patient teaching regarding administration, as necessary

Management of clinic patients, outside of the CRU, as necessary and in accordance with AKUH,N policies and procedures

Prepare for and facilitate monitoring visits and audits in the CRU

Assist in grant preparation, costing, and study budgeting

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (preferred); will consider Diploma in Nursing, only if the candidate has significant past research experience

Must have a valid and active Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) license

CITI / Research training preferred

Minimum of 3 years of work experience as a nurse in a hospital or related setting in inpatient and/or outpatient services with demonstrated knowledge and competencies in nursing clinical practices applied to direct patient care. Experience in oncology nursing is preferred.

Excellent knowledge in nursing practice, critical thinking, and problem solving skills.

Sound working knowledge of Good Clinical Practices (GCPs), clinical trial processes, nursing patient care, biomaterials handling, health safety practices

Prior experience in operating basic medical equipment (e.g., Infusion pump, ECG machine, etc.).

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication – written and verbal

Excellent organizational capabilities and ability to handle diverse set of tasks for multiple studies (and clinics) simultaneously

Maturity & ability to work independently

Versatility to work in a variety of related roles such as clinical/nursing care, patient services support, lab/bio-specimen processing, data management

Proficiency in use of computers and basic office software (Outlook, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Candidate with prior research experience will be given preferenc

Primary Location: Kenya-Nairobi

Organization: Aga Khan University Hospital Kenya

Employee Status: Regular

Job Type: Standard

Job Posting: 08/06/2021, 11:04:22 AM

Closing Date: 22/06/2021, 9:59:00

How To Apply

Click here to apply