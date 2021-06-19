Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Project description:
The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting a large community-based study of Attractive Targeted Sugar Bait (ATSB) aimed at reducing malaria transmission in western Kenya. The 3-year project is part of a larger international ATSB consortium involving three countries in Africa, and international partners in the UK and USA. As part of this effort, KEMRI is searching for an exceptional Entomology Project Coordinator with three years of field experience to lead the Entomology activities of this project under the guidance of experienced entomologists and epidemiologists from the participating institutions. Exemplary candidates may be offered an opportunity to pursue a PhD on the project.
Position: Research Administrator/ KMR 5
Location: KEMRI-CGHR, Kisumu, with fieldwork in Siaya county
Duration: 1 year renewable
Reporting to: Principal Investigator
Qualifications
- MSc in Biology, Vector biology, epidemiology or equivalent
- PhD qualification will be an added advantage
- At least 3 years of experience in field-based entomological research of malaria or other vector borne diseases
- Strong hands-on experience with current methods of entomological surveillance and/or evaluation of vector resistance to insecticides
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Strong supervisory and management skills
- Strong project budgeting and financial management skills
Job description
The position holder will be based at the Entomology section of Malaria Research at KEMRI’s Centre for Global Health Research Kisumu, and report to the Principal Investigator. The incumbent will be responsible for overseeing the entomological component of a large cluster randomised trial in 80 villages in Siaya County to evaluate the efficacy of a novel tool for reducing malaria transmission. The evaluation will include longitudinal assessments of entomological parameters to track the impact of the intervention on the vector population and insecticide resistance. The data is linkable with rich epidemiological data on the malaria case burden, and malaria infection prevalence from the same villages. The post holder will work in close consultation with the Principal and Co-Investigators, including with the epidemiological team, and may be asked to chair or co-chair weekly management meetings. He/she will be responsible for reviewing standard operating procedures, manage submission of protocol amendments as required, coordinate fieldwork, overseeing centralised functions of the study, including coordinating data management and procurement of study supplies.
Responsibilities
- The primary role of the Entomology Project Coordinator will be to oversee the implementation of the entomology activities during the conduct of the ATSB study in consultation with the Project PIs as well as the study Epidemiologist.
- Lead the development of an entomological monitoring
- Develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for entomological collections and laboratory processing as well as for the management and deployment of the ATSB
- Manage field-based entomology teams to ensure monthly data collection, data quality and control according to SOPs.
- Supervision of entomology laboratory activities including morphological and molecular laboratory
- Collaborate with the Epi-trial manager to supervise the field-based intervention management and deployment teams to ensure 6-monthly deployment, retrieval, and disposal of products for QA/QC purposes according to SOPs.
- Lead in the implementation of insecticide resistance monitoring plans in sentinel
- Oversee data cleaning of all entomology and ATSB product data in consultation with the PI and data
- Work with data managers and Principal Investigator and Co-investigators to analyze data and contribute to the writing of reports, publications, and manuscripts. To present study updates at meetings as necessary
- Preparation of Entomology and Intervention product reports and submission of the same to the PI in a timely fashion
- Oversight of procurement and inventory of all entomology supplies and equipment
- Oversight of inventory of the ATSB product
- Implement capacity-building efforts to increase and expand the skills of local counterparts and field team technicians.
- Plan and coordinate meetings for both internal project staff and external collaborators and visitors in liaison with the Principal
- Participate in scheduled conference calls with the international study
- Conduct performance appraisal of study site staff in liaison with the relevant technical supervisors of the staff members in
- Promote equality of opportunity and inclusive practice in all aspects of work
- Any other duties commensurate with the grade and nature of the role
Terms of Employment: 1-year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.
Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales plus supplemental amounts.
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
How to Apply
Apply to Director, CGHR, P.O. Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than 28th June, 2021. Applications should be sent by e-mail to: cghr@kemri.org
KEMRI/CGHR IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
