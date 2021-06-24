Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project description:

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting a large community-based study of Attractive Targeted Sugar Bait (ATSB) aimed at reducing malaria transmission in western Kenya. The 3-year project is part of a larger international ATSB consortium involving three countries in Africa, and international partners in the UK and USA. As part of this effort, KEMRI is searching for an exceptional Entomology Project Coordinator with three years of field experience to lead the Entomology activities of this project under the guidance of experienced entomologists and epidemiologists from the participating institutions. Exemplary candidates may be offered an opportunity to pursue a PhD on the project.

Position: Research Administrator/ KMR 5

Location: KEMRI-CGHR, Kisumu, with fieldwork in Siaya county

Duration: 1 year renewable

Reporting to: Principal Investigator

Qualifications

MSc in Biology, Vector biology, epidemiology or equivalent

PhD qualification will be an added advantage

At least 3 years of experience in field-based entomological research of malaria or other vector borne diseases

Strong hands-on experience with current methods of entomological surveillance and/or evaluation of vector resistance to insecticides

Excellent written and verbal communication

Strong supervisory and management skills

Strong project budgeting and financial management skills

Job description

The position holder will be based at the Entomology section of Malaria Research at KEMRI’s Centre for Global Health Research Kisumu, and report to the Principal Investigator. The incumbent will be responsible for overseeing the entomological component of a large cluster randomised trial in 80 villages in Siaya County to evaluate the efficacy of a novel tool for reducing malaria transmission. The evaluation will include longitudinal assessments of entomological parameters to track the impact of the intervention on the vector population and insecticide resistance. The data is linkable with rich epidemiological data on the malaria case burden, and malaria infection prevalence from the same villages. The post holder will work in close consultation with the Principal and Co-Investigators, including with the epidemiological team, and may be asked to chair or co-chair weekly management meetings. He/she will be responsible for reviewing standard operating procedures, manage submission of protocol amendments as required, coordinate fieldwork, overseeing centralised functions of the study, including coordinating data management and procurement of study supplies.

Responsibilities

The primary role of the Entomology Project Coordinator will be to oversee the implementation of the entomology activities during the conduct of the ATSB study in consultation with the Project PIs as well as the study Epidemiologist.

Lead the development of an entomological monitoring

Develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for entomological collections and laboratory processing as well as for the management and deployment of the ATSB

Manage field-based entomology teams to ensure monthly data collection, data quality and control according to SOPs.

Supervision of entomology laboratory activities including morphological and molecular laboratory

Collaborate with the Epi-trial manager to supervise the field-based intervention management and deployment teams to ensure 6-monthly deployment, retrieval, and disposal of products for QA/QC purposes according to SOPs.

Lead in the implementation of insecticide resistance monitoring plans in sentinel

Oversee data cleaning of all entomology and ATSB product data in consultation with the PI and data

Work with data managers and Principal Investigator and Co-investigators to analyze data and contribute to the writing of reports, publications, and manuscripts. To present study updates at meetings as necessary

Preparation of Entomology and Intervention product reports and submission of the same to the PI in a timely fashion

Oversight of procurement and inventory of all entomology supplies and equipment

Oversight of inventory of the ATSB product

Implement capacity-building efforts to increase and expand the skills of local counterparts and field team technicians.

Plan and coordinate meetings for both internal project staff and external collaborators and visitors in liaison with the Principal

Participate in scheduled conference calls with the international study

Conduct performance appraisal of study site staff in liaison with the relevant technical supervisors of the staff members in

Promote equality of opportunity and inclusive practice in all aspects of work

Any other duties commensurate with the grade and nature of the role

Terms of Employment: 1-year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales plus supplemental amounts.

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

How to Apply

Apply to Director, CGHR, P.O. Box 1578-40100, Kisumu not later than 28th June, 2021. Applications should be sent by e-mail to: cghr@kemri.org

KEMRI/CGHR IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.