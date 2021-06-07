Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – As the race for Trans Nzoia governorship hots up ahead of 2022, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa has accused his competitors of using state resources in what he calls premature campaigns.

Speaking over the weekend, Wamalwa, who has declared interest in the Trans Nzoia governorship come 2022, accused Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) George Natembeya of launching national government projects with a hidden agenda in the county.

He dared Natembeya, who is also interested in the governorship of the county, to face him like a real man and stop hiding behind the uniform and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s National projects.

“Remove your uniform and face me in the gubernatorial race or I personally remove them,” stated Wamalwa.

The Kiminini legislator was infuriated by the recent tree planting exercise that was attended by both the RC and Devolution Cabinet (CS) Secretary Eugine Wamalwa.

He claimed that he had enough experience to floor both the CS and Natembeya if they vied for the gubernatorial seat.

“I have enough experience to give the two heart attack if they vied.”

“Why are they waiting for me to get out of the country before they launch these projects,” said Wamalwa, who was upset.

The MP has therefore challenged the CS to vie for governorship instead of sponsoring protégées.

The Kenyan DAILY POST