Friday, June 4, 2021 – Controversial law Professor, Makau Mutua, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for cherry-picking judges in his latest appointment.

This is after Uhuru appointed 34 judges out of 41 recommended for appointment to various courts by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Among those the president declined to appoint to the Court of Appeal were Judges Joel Ngugi and George Odunga, who were among the five Judges that stopped the BBI reggae.

Venting on Twitter, Mutua challenged the gazetted judges to decline the appointment noting that it was not the Head of State’s best move to exclude some of their nominated colleagues.

“BBI judges Joel Ngugi and George Odunga have been denied elevation to the Court of Appeal.”

“Mr. Kenyatta can’t choose which provisions of the Constitution to obey, or disregard.”

“Gazetted judges should decline their appointment until all JSC-recommended judges are included,” he explained.

This comes even as civil rights groups have moved to court challenging Uhuru’s rejection of some judges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST