Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are looking for an individual passionate about rural development, who enjoys meeting new people and experiencing diverse situations with the aim of driving collaborative efforts to promote staff engagement and increase job satisfaction, retention and performance.

Full-time · Central and Eastern Kenya

We are looking for someone to build and support a team of Area Coordinators in a new region. Kenya’s Central and Eastern region is set to have 6 branches, with the first branch kicking off operations in Q4 2021. Each of the Area Coordinators is responsible for 7-8 field staff who work as sales agents and loan collection officers.

The successful jobholder will therefore also be involved in kicking off operations in the upcoming branches where this entails recruiting the Area Coordinators and their respective teams.

This is a mid-level position based in Central and Eastern Kenya, reporting to the Nairobi-based Director directly. You will work across the branches to assess and increase employee engagement and performance. Additionally, you will gauge customer satisfaction and suggest relevant initiatives to the team.

Job Summary:

Over the next 2 years you will be building up a team of 6 branches with about 50 staff reporting to you. Developing their people management skills as their teams are growing is key to the success of the business.

You will be expected to work with the Area Coordinators on a daily basis to strengthen the capacity of the teams at the branches.

Developing their people management skills is key to growing the business to strengthen the capacity of the teams.

Through this we expect the following outcomes from you: increased staff satisfaction, retention and performance, with the ultimate goal of sales growth, improved debt collections, customer satisfaction and referral sales.

Key activities and deliverables:

1.Support to the regional branches:

Recruitment of Area Coordinators and their respective teams, in collaboration with the HR team, in the upcoming branches;

Engage Area Coordinators to drive results in their branches through their teams. This includes coaching and supporting them in key processes such as performance management.

Build their skills to becoming stronger trainers, coaches and leaders themselves.

Provide specific, situational and practical advice around team-related issues and decisions, and help Area Coordinators in finding solutions that work in their locality and for their team.

Further drive the spirit and community of learning between Area Coordinators through facilitating peer forums and conversations.

Pull in and liaise with relevant HQ staff on key issues.

2. Drive engagement and motivation of our field teams:

Live Bidhaa Sasa’s vision and values, further enhancing buy-in into our unique approach to sales and rural development.

Visit the branches and go for field visits, to actively track engagement and motivation of our field staff. (This role has 80% travel).

Work collaboratively with Business Support, Research & Data team and HR to foster a continuous learning culture and standardization of processes.

3. Help drive overall company performance and improve our procedures:

Capture learning from the field, observe trends and raise challenges and opportunities to the larger team.

Bring ideas and liaise with others in the team to improve our sales and collection procedures.

Actively participate in weekly calls to discuss and monitor branch performance with the head office team.

Interact with clients frequently to understand their needs, problems, gauge their satisfaction with our products and services, outcomes and impact of the work they’ll and not too much on specific tasks. Let the candidates know in what way they’ll have an impact on your company and customers. Get them excited for the role!

Who we are looking for:

You are passionate about rural development and making a difference for the less well-off.

for the less well-off. You have at least 5 years of relevant progressive experiences in leading remote/ field teams in a business (Direct sales experience or work with sales agents/teams is not a must).

(Direct sales experience or work with sales agents/teams is not a must). A relevant bachelor degree is required.

You have interacted with a wide range of people and teams. Your leadership style focuses on people management and talent development.

You are analytical and know how to troubleshoot an issue and draw insights.

Good track record of coaching and developing people to reach difficult goals .

. Deep knowledge about rural communities, their culture and their decision making.

You know how to identify capacity gaps in teams and think through interventions (training and otherwise) to fill them.

Experience and skill in running engaging and practical training workshops preferred.

You are energized by interacting with people, and enjoy spending a lot of time in the field and outdoors.

You are a team player who leads by example and excellent at listening and building trust and long-lasting relationships with clients and within teams.

You are self-driven, highly organised and able to operate independently towards set targets.

You are willing to roll up your sleeves and help out wherever needed to solve arising problems and harness business opportunities.

When we talk about supporting the branches, we don’t mean on the phone! There will be a lot of travelling! Each of the branches needs to be visited on a regular basis and once you’re done with one the next visit is waiting! For easy access to our branches, you could be based in or around Thika, Murang’a or Embu .

. Excellent spoken and written communication skills in English required. Working knowledge in local languages (Kikuyu, Embu, Meru, Kamba) is an added advantage.

Our culture – We are the right organization for you if:

You believe in the potential of rural communities to improve their family’s lives and are eager to ensure everyone has an equal part in Kenya’s development. We put the client at the centre of all our decisions and actions.

You enjoy the thrill of start-up life, where we fail and learn from it, where things change fast, and every day brings new challenges. We are a small team working tirelessly to achieve something that has not been done before!

You are excited about working in a multi-cultural environment, where we have open communication channels, are transparent about challenges and mistakes, learn from each other and respect and leverage our diversity to make the business work.

You want your ideas to be heard and participate in business strategy: Our team is collaborative and supportive. We listen to insights from the field, because we know that otherwise we can’t succeed.

Additional Information:

You will be required to travel around Central & Eastern region, mainly using public means. We encourage candidates to consider this before applying. Simple, safe and clean accommodation will be provided by the company. Given our clients’ savings groups tend to meet on Saturday and Sundays, work will sometimes extend to the weekend.

This role will include a strong bonus related element of around one third of the salary based on key performance areas such as employee engagement on branch level, sales growth and loan portfolio quality.

Expected start date for the role is 1st August 2021 with a one-week on-boarding training scheduled in mid July.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Ensure you upload your CV and Cover Letter in PDF format.

NB: Bidhaa Sasa does not charge any fees for recruitment.