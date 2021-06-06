Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

The job is responsible for efficient management of records in the Council.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Records Management Officer, the Records Management Officer will perform the following duties and responsibilities:

Implement record management policies.

Ensure the security of files and documents.

Update and maintain the file movement records.

Receipt and dispatch mails and maintain related registers.

Prepare appraisal and disposal schedule of files and documents in liaison with relevant agencies as per the Public Archives and Documentation Act Cap 19.

Undertake records survey process.

Manage confidential files and records.

Update file indexes.

Update and maintain records management database;

Initiate appraisal and disposal of files.

Support the development and implementation of the Section’s budget as out lined in the annual work plan.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Records Management, Information Management, Information Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Experience

Minimum of one (1) year experience.

Functional Skills

Knowledge and understanding of functional areas of Records Management.

Demonstrate good understanding of records management policies, regulations, and procedures.

Knowledge in use of human resource information system

Proficiency in use of Ms. Office tools

Good Communication skills.

Negotiation Skills.

Conflict resolution skills

People management skills

Professionalism

Duration of the Assignment

The duration of the engagement will be three (3) years renewable for a similar term subject to performance and availability of funds.

How To Apply

Interested persons should send their CV with names and addresses of three referees and Cover letter to hrcog@cog.go.ke on or before Friday 18th June, 2021, indicating the name of the position in the subject on the email.

Director – Health Service should apply using the below information only

Interested persons should download and duly fill the COG EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION FORM and drop the duly completed form, CV with names and addresses of three referees, cover letter clearly indicating “application for the position of Director Health” in the subject, with current and expected remuneration, and a copy of ID, certificates, relevant clearance certificates and testimonials.

The hard copy application in plain sealed envelope must be submitted and registered at the Council Offices, Delta Corner Towers- Westlands, Oracle Wing 2nd Floor, on or before 5:00 p.m. 18th June, 2021 addressed as “Application for a position of the Director Health” to;

The Chief Executive Officer,

Council of Governors

P.O Box 40401-00100

Nairobi

Council of Governors is an equal opportunity Employer. Persons living with disabilities and Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.