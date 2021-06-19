Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To provide administrative support to the Club, Members and Guests for effective running of the Club..

Education, Skills and Experience – Hospitality Industry:

Education

The ideal candidate will be a Kenyan citizen who has the following:

Key Qualifications

Professional Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Front Office operations

Certification in Customer care relations

Proficiency in Computer application

2 years of guest service experience in a reputable organization

Knowledge in Technical Areas (experience);

Receive and welcome members and guests to the Club in a professional manner without discrimination

Operate the Club’s phone by Receiving and transferring incoming calls in a courteous manner

Handle all club enquiries and complaints in an effective manner

Handle and respond to general correspondences

Receive, issue receipts and register all payments from Members and Non-members.

Produce daily summaries and periodic reports.

Guide the new members on the Club’s facilities including Club Tour.

Balance the sales on daily basis and maintain daily reports.

Report any feedback, complaint or hazard to the relevant authority for effective operations.

Ensure that the health club rules and regulations are adhered and enforced.

Ensure safety of all club property under your jurisdiction. Report loss/theft immediately to the manager

Handle all membership queries and respond with relevant information to all enquiries.

Handle all incoming and outgoing membership calls and escalate all technical enquiries to the membership desk.

Daily calling of active members and defaulting accounts and upselling club activities to encourage club patronization by the membership.

Maintaining a complaint log tool and sharing the report on a daily basis to the membership desk.

Compiling details of all enquiries and their nature and forwarding the same to the membership desk for further action.

Any other duty as assigned from time to time.

Method of Application

If you believe you have what it takes to handle this challenging position, kindly and urgently apply via email to hr@impalaclub.co.ke

When applying, kindly remember to submit one file containing your Application Letter, and detailed CV

Kindly also indicate details of your current and expected salary, names & addresses of 3 referees, current and previous employers, roles and responsibilities handled to date, together with your telephone contacts. Original Certificates and copies of the same will be presented by those invited for interviews.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration

Date of Advertisement: 14th June 2021

Deadline: 24th June 2021

Notes:

Please send one application to avoid disqualification.

Only applications sent for this specific vacancy will be considered

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.