IMPOWER is a Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, and Double-blind Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Islatravir Once-Monthly as Preexposure Prophylaxis in Cisgender Women at High Risk for HIV-1 Infection. The study has the following vacancies;

Position: Receptionist (1 Position) KMR/ 8 Vacancy No. FN-027-05-2021

Reports to: Study coordinator

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and welcome all visitors to the Study Clinic

Receive and welcome referred participants for screening and possible enrolment and follow up visits.

Schedule appointments with

Organize in liaison with the clinic lead and Outreach coordinator, schedules for study participants

Counter-checking completeness of locator information forms after screening/enrolment and during follow-up visits.

Facilitate efficient participant flow within the

Receive all external and internal calls to the

Write regular reports on the participant clinic flow, appointments and reimbursements.

Maintain participant schedule database, re imbursement and ensure they are refreshed and comfortable as they wait.

Observe participants’ and visitors’ traffic within the clinic

Receive all parcels delivered at the reception, track and disburse appropriately

Maintain the study participant link log and all registers, diaries and appointment cards, ensuring confidentiality and safe storage of these documents

Updating participant link log

Communicate well with all visitors at the reception including study participants. Chanel all issues raised appropriately

Take minutes during study site meetings and send them out on time

Facilitate study regulatory approvals, forwarding submission package to SERU/PPB and follow up of the approvals with the Nairobi CMR office

Qualifications

Diploma in Secretarial, Front Office Administration, hospitality

Excellent knowledge and extensive experience in computer applications, MS word, Excel, and access

Ensure participant retention

Prior experience working in a busy clinical research or medical set up

Organizational and time management

Must be a good communicator, good listener, patient, proactive and with vast knowledge in Public relation

Excellent social and public relations skills

Computer literacy

Data entry skills

Ability to follow instructions, good listener, honest and attention to detail

Fair Knowledge and experience in finance and budgets

Knowledge of HIV prevention and care, reproductive health services is an added advantage

How to Apply

Applicants should attach the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

and date available to start working for the study Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

Requirements of Chapter six of the constitution

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org no later than 24th June 2021.

(Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email)

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.