Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, June 10, 2021 – This randy couple was busted making out in broad daylight in public.
The uncouth couple couldn’t wait to get a room and threw caution to the wind and went ahead to do it in public.
Unfortunately, they did not know they were being watched and someone decided to teach them a lesson.
A disgusted neighbor interrupted their madness by pouring water on them and it is hilarious.
This is madness!
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>