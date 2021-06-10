Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – This randy couple was busted making out in broad daylight in public.

The uncouth couple couldn’t wait to get a room and threw caution to the wind and went ahead to do it in public.

Unfortunately, they did not know they were being watched and someone decided to teach them a lesson.

A disgusted neighbor interrupted their madness by pouring water on them and it is hilarious.

This is madness!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST