Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Musician Karen Lucas, popularly known as Kaz, is a member of the rainbow community.

The former Tusker Project Fame contestant has been advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community using her influence as a public figure without fear.

Yesterday marked 6 months since she fell in love with her partner known as Magic Dyke.

The mellow voiced songstress took to her Instagram page and shared a video getting mushy with her lover and crafted beautiful words to celebrate their love.

“And before the day ends, it’s our 6 month anniversary today. My love, my heart, my life partner. I love you with every shred of my being! I love you @majic.dyke,” she wrote and shared having good moments together.

A few months ago, Kaz opened up on the challenges that she goes through for being a member of the LGBTQ community.

She revealed that she faces a lot of discrimination and urged Kenyans to respect other people’s choices.

See how she proudly exchanged saliva with her partner to celebrate the anniversary.

