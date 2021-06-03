Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Musician Karen Lucas, popularly known as Kaz, is a member of the rainbow community.
The former Tusker Project Fame contestant has been advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community using her influence as a public figure without fear.
Yesterday marked 6 months since she fell in love with her partner known as Magic Dyke.
The mellow voiced songstress took to her Instagram page and shared a video getting mushy with her lover and crafted beautiful words to celebrate their love.
“And before the day ends, it’s our 6 month anniversary today. My love, my heart, my life partner. I love you with every shred of my being! I love you @majic.dyke,” she wrote and shared having good moments together.
A few months ago, Kaz opened up on the challenges that she goes through for being a member of the LGBTQ community.
She revealed that she faces a lot of discrimination and urged Kenyans to respect other people’s choices.
See how she proudly exchanged saliva with her partner to celebrate the anniversary.
