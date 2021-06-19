Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has dismissed William Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach which he is using to endear himself to the ordinary Kenyans ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Jakakimba, Ruto’s Economic model is meant to impoverish the ordinary Kenyan as opposed to helping them.

“Fact is, the so-called bottom-up model being peddled around by TangaTanga (political faction allied to William Ruto) is a strategy to loot from the bottom to the top – basically a twisted philosophy to loot Mama Mboga (grocery vendor) to fund grand corruption once again for the next five years,” he said.

Speaking during an interview, Jakakimba said that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga has accelerated economic development in the country, saying there is no need for Kenyans to embrace Ruto’s strange economic model which will rob them of their hard-earned money.

He insisted that the handshake has been keen on correcting the ills that happened in the Jubilee government’s first term, before William Ruto’s place in government was technically taken by opposition chief Raila Odinga.

In his bottom-up approach, DP Ruto aims at empowering the common Kenyan as a way of accelerating economic growth.

He is focused on small and medium enterprises which includes Mkokoteni guys (cart pushers), Mama mboga’s (kale vendors), Mjengo people (casual construction workers), and others in the hustlers’ category.

