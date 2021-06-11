Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a severe blow after a section of ODM officials from the Kibra Constituency dumped him and joined Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022.

Through a statement yesterday, UDA party officials confirmed receipt of the officials, adding that they endorsed the Hustler Nation Agenda.

Ruto’s party indicated that the ODM officials’ switched camps because of Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach, which they said resonates well with them and the Kibra people in general.

“Secretary-General Veronica Maina receives ODM officials from Kibra Constituency who defected to UDA.”

“They endorsed UDA’s hustlers’ empowerment agenda that they said resonates well with Kibra residents,” the party said.

ODM is yet to issue an official statement regarding the recent development and the way forward for the party officials, as the party conducts its grassroots ahead of the general elections.

The move is a big blow to Raila, considering that Kibra Constituency is one of Baba’s strongholds

The Kenyan DAILY POST