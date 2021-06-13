Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Some young fashion designers visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his posh Karen residence and showered him with goodies.

Raila was gifted an orange hoodie by La Beaste, a Kenyan fashion label that deals with streetwear.

The words on Raila’s Hoodie read; “LA BEASTE: A person who unleashes animalistic energy to overcome an obstacle or obstacle.”

He was also gifted some cool sneakers.

The designer of the trendy wear took to his Instagram to express his joy after meeting Baba.

“I was really privileged to gift good friend HON. RAILA ODINGA a pair of @labeasteofficial season 2 merch and I believe that this can be inspiration to all the young and hungry youths who have dreams and are aspiring to make it through the entertainment industry,” he said.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST