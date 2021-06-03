Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – A house associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been earmarked for demolition by Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to pave way for the construction of modern houses.

The House, located in Jerusalem Estate in Nairobi, will be demolished and NMS will erect six-to-16 storey residential buildings.

Situated some 10 kilometers from Nairobi’s central business district, the “orange” house stands out among the sturdy concrete buildings in Jerusalem and Jericho neighborhoods earmarked for demolition by August.

Developed in the 1950s, the two estates were once homes to prominent Kenyan leaders and civil servants. Jaramogi, the former vice president, lived there several decades ago.

But now, the NMS believes the houses in these estates are “unfit for human habitation”.

At the Odinga house, Ms. Everlyne Awino Agola, the current occupant, says she is comfortable staying there. She is the daughter of Ngire Agola Odinga, a younger brother of Dr. Oburu Oginga, and former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

According to the mother of four, the house is more than a home to the Odingas, partly because it reminds them of Jaramogi’s “humble personality, who preferred living the simple life” and partly because whenever her uncle, Mr. Odinga is on the campaign trail, he stops by “for blessings” and to receive supporters and treat them to a cup of tea.

The Kenyan DAILY POST