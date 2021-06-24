Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman, John Mbadi, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cannot win the presidency in 2022 without the help of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka.

In an interview with Ramogi Fm on Tuesday, Mbadi, who is also Suba North MP, admitted that Raila Odinga alone cannot win the presidency and he needs support from other popular politicians like Kalonzo and Mudavadi.

“We cannot underestimate the support other NASA principals have. We have to incorporate them in our team,” Mbadi said.

The Jubilee Party is already in talks with ODM to form a coalition that would settle on one presidential candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto.

Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the parties will take their handshake relationship a notch higher by forming a coalition.

“If we reach an agreement in terms of coming up with alliance, which is on the table, then we should have one presidential candidate for 2022 elections,” Tuju said expressing confidence in a super alliance that will send Ruto to political oblivion in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST