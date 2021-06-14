Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has mourned the renowned businessman Chris Kirubi who succumbed to cancer on Monday.

According to his family, Kirubi, 80, died after a long battle with Colon Cancer.

While mourning the businessman, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said Kirubi was an accomplished businessman and a philanthropist who changed the lives of many people in Kenya.

Raila also said the deceased was his friend and mentor who mentored many people at Capital Group.

“Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others and a mentor to even more.

“He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped scores of Kenyans over time.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

﻿Rest In Peace Chris,” Raila Odinga stated on his Twitter page.

