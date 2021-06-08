Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – It is without a doubt that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga loves the bottle, he spends most of the weekends at COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado’s home sipping expensive whiskies such as Glenfiddich with the likes of serial drunkard David Murathe

Two months ago, Raila Odinga’s health was at stake after contracting the deadly Covid-19 disease.

In fact, in his admission, Raila Odinga said he saw hell with his eyes only for God to appear and saved him from ‘meeting Hitler, Bokasa and Stalin who were guarding the hell gates’.

According to well-placed sources, Jakom, 76 was warned by doctors against indulging in alcohol after COVID-19 took a toll on his body.

“Yes Jakom has been warned against taking any alcohol until his lungs recover fully,” said a close aide of the former Prime Minister.

Most Covid-19 survivors have permanent damage to the lungs and Raila, according to his doctors, had only scars that will heal in the coming months.

