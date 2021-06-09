Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is having sleepless nights following a clandestine plot by Deputy President William Ruto to snatch South Nyanza from his tight grip.

To achieve his plans, Ruto has enlisted the support of rebel Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who has never been in Raila’s good books.

Obado allegedly held a meeting with DP Ruto’s brother, David Ruto, at his Kileleshwa home to plan a hostile South Nyanza takeover.

Obado, who is doing his last term as governor, has teamed up with Ruto to reduce Raila Odinga’s influence in the region.

Governor Obado confirmed yesterday that he met Ruto’s brother but did not reveal details of their meeting.

“It is true we met, and as politicians, we discussed a number of issues whose details will come to the light in due course.”

“Let us not create a mountain out of the visit.”

“It was not political and should be treated as such.”

“If I have anything political, I would discuss it with the deputy president himself.”

“Let people not read too much in such meetings,” Obado stated.

After a fallout with the ODM party, Okoth Obado revived the People Democratic Party, which it is believed he intends to use in clipping Raila Odinga’s wings in Nyanza.

David Ruto is said to be the DP’s new wingman and has been tasked with popularising the hustler nation in the Nyanza region.

Accompanied by Ruto-allied politician Eliud Owalo, David Ruto officially launched the hustler’s movement in Kisumu in February 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST