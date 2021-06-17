Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has responded to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who said he will not support his presidential bid in 2022.

Kalonzo, who was having an interview with NTV, said it is very unlikely that he will support Raila Odinga for president again.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said he would rather retire than support Raila.

“I will be the most stupid fellow under the earth to support for the third time, a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” Kalonzo said.

But in a rejoinder, Raila, who was speaking in Mombasa, urged Kalonzo to shut up since he has not announced his presidential bid in 2022.

“I am yet to announce that I will be vying for the presidency come 2022. Why yap and even and I didn’t ask you to support me,” Raila said.

Raila is on record saying he will announce his presidential bid after the elusive Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST