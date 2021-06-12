Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally realised that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta is not bearing fruits going by his latest move.

On March 9, 2018, Raila met with Uhuru and resolved to work together in what they termed as the Handshake.

Since 2018, Raila has been hoping that Uhuru, who is in his final term in office, will endorse him as his successor but with one year remaining to the 2022 poll, the Son of Jomo has not hinted of endorsing Jakom.

To avoid shock and embarrassment in 2022, Raila has hatched a plan B in case Uhuru fails to endorse him.

In the last week, Raila has been meeting with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka intending to revive the National Super Alliance(NASA) coalition.

NASA was once a very vibrant political coalition but the moment Raila Odinga joined Uhuru, the coalition died and now Raila is determined to revive it ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST