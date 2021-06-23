Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – An outspoken Jubilee Party MP has threatened to move to court if Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) allows former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Under the 2010 constitution, for one to be allowed to vie for the presidency, he/she must have a degree from a recognized university.

Speaking on Wednesday, nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, said Raila risks being locked from vying for the presidency if the IEBC implements its law on degree requirement.

“Raila faces the risk of being locked out from the next presidential elections should the law on degrees take effect because he has no known classmate, be it in primary, secondary, or even in the university,” Sankok said.

Sankok also said there were rumours that Raila schooled with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

”We suspect that Raila might have schooled with Obasanjo while they were abroad. But again, finding Obasanjo to shed light on this particular matter is going to be difficult,” Sankok told journalists.

Sankok concluded by urging Raila Odinga to shed light the course he studied when he went for further studies abroad.

“We don’t know the course that Raila pursued. I hear some people claim that he pursued a course in welding, but he keeps saying that he is an engineer.

“So, we don’t want our worthy opponent to be locked out from the polls,” Sankok, who belongs to the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST