Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain why he refused to appoint six judges when he elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary last week.

Despite the recommendation by Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Uhuru refused to appoint the six Judges who include Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule, Evans Makori Kiago, and Jenniffer Omange.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila asked Uhuru to make public the reasons for his refusal to appoint the judges.

“I challenge the Executive arm of government, to share with the Judiciary and the public the concerns and evidence that led to the rejection of the six,” Raila said.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) boss further stated that the country deserves an informed debate rather than a shouting match on the critical matter as the appointment of the judges.

“The people of Kenya deserve to know why the various branches of their government take the positions they do on an issue critical to the nation such as the appointment of judges,” he said.

Uhuru, who is constitutionally barred from cherry-picking judges, has only said he rejected the six judges after he received a report from National Intelligence Service (NIS) showing how ‘dirty’ the six judges were.

