Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has taken a swipe at former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga for criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta over his failure to appoint the 4 judges and 2 magistrates recommended by Judicial Service Commission(JSC).

In a hard-hitting letter on Tuesday, Mutunga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of violating the constitution by cherry-picking judges.

In rejecting the appointment of the six judges, the president suggested that they had failed to meet the required threshold, amid reports of intelligence briefs that allegedly raised integrity questions about them.

However, Mutunga said the Head of State acted in bad faith, referring to a similar stand-off in 2015 when the JSC and the president openly discussed the issue and agreed on a framework.

Speaking in Kibwezi during the burial of former MP, Kalembe Ndile on Friday, Raila attacked Mutunga saying he has no locus standi to talk about justice and the rule of law yet he denied them justice in 2013 when he upheld the presidential win of Uhuru Kenyatta during the presidential petition.

“In 2013, we went to court and took all the evidence that we had but the CJ said that it was late. Right now, he is saying that there is no justice yet he was not just in 2013,” Odinga stated.

Following his ruling, Mutunga had been accused of having taken bribes to favour Uhuru to which he denied.

