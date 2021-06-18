Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has admitted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are crafting an alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Speaking on Thursday, Junet, who is also ODM‘s Director of Elections, said ‘big things’ were about to happen ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“We met with the Jubilee leadership for lunch to take stock of how we are cooperating.

“We were discussing bigger issues. Big things are about to happen and we want to make our relationship better,” Junet said.

On Thursday, ODM and Uhuru’s Jubilee Party opened the pre-election talks at a Nairobi hotel to settle on one presidential candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto.

In attendance were Junet, Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju, Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe, Deputy Majority-Whip Maoka Maore, and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

The two parties agreed that Ruto is the man to beat and they must unite to vanquish him during the 2022 presidential poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST