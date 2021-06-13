Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Renowned City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sensationally claimed that the truce between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta through the March 2018 Handshake has killed the former prime minister’s political dominance.

Responding to a question on whether Raila can work with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election, Ahmednassir said the DP is better alone, saying Raila has lost so much popularity as a result of the handshake and therefore cannot add value to the Hustlers camp.

“What will Raila bring to the table in a union with Ruto? He brings nothing.”

“Raila is not the potent political force he was prior to the handshake.”

“The handshake damaged him a lot; he became a poodle and a stooge,” said Ahmednasir.

In March 2018, the Head of State extended his olive branch to the then-powerful Opposition leader Raila Odinga where the duo put aside their political differences and agreed to work together.

This happened in less than two months after Odinga had sworn himself in as the People’s President claiming that Uhuru rigged the 2017 presidential elections.

Although the majority of Kenyans including DP William Ruto thought that the union between the two leaders who for decades were seen to be political enemies would give Raila an added advantage on his quest for the presidency, some political pundits have been calling on Raila to end his handshake pact with Uhuru for his own good, saying the handshake was killing him politically.

Ruto has hinted at a possibility of working with Raila ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST